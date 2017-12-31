The fire is declared put out by 12:08 am of January 1, 2018

Published 12:37 AM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Firefighters put out a 4th alarm fire in Katarungan Street in Caniogan, Pasig moving into the new year.

Fire reporting service TXTFire reported the fire was at its second alarm at around 11:14 pm of Sunday, December 31.

Sunog sa Pasig City.



If you have friends or family living here, in front of Rizal High School, please inform them about this fire. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/p4Lb9iqBoY — M & M (@melvinsnape) December 31, 2017

According to the Pasig Command Center, the fire escalated to a 4th alarm but was declared fire out by 12:08 am of January 1, 2018.

Damage and casualty assessments have yet to be concluded as of press time. – Rappler.com