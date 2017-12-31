Fourth alarm fire put out in Caniogan, Pasig
MANILA, Philippines – Firefighters put out a 4th alarm fire in Katarungan Street in Caniogan, Pasig moving into the new year.
Fire reporting service TXTFire reported the fire was at its second alarm at around 11:14 pm of Sunday, December 31.
Sunog sa Pasig City.— M & M (@melvinsnape) December 31, 2017
If you have friends or family living here, in front of Rizal High School, please inform them about this fire. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/p4Lb9iqBoY
According to the Pasig Command Center, the fire escalated to a 4th alarm but was declared fire out by 12:08 am of January 1, 2018.
Damage and casualty assessments have yet to be concluded as of press time. – Rappler.com