A 58-year-old man was killed in a blaze that hit a residential area in Pasig City, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection

Published 10:01 AM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A man was killed in one of 8 fire incidents the struck Metro Manila as the country welcomed the new year, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported on Monday, January 1.

A BFP report cited 8 incidents that occurred between 3 pm on Sunday, December 31, up to 3:18 AM on Monday, January 1.

The BFP recorded one fatality in the blaze in Katarungan Street in Caniogan, Pasig City, that reached the 4th alarm. Elmer Lañora, 58, was killed due to suffocation.

The Pasig Command Center declared fire out by 12:08 am.

Caniogan is one of the 5 residential areas that suffered from fires as the country welcomed the new year.

Other residential areas affected are the following:



Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches, Quezon City

Barangay 80 Delpan, Zaragosa, Tondo, Manila

Coronado corner San Bernandino, Guadalupe Viejo, Makati

Barangay Maybunga, Pasig City

A fire reaching the second alarm also affected the HS Commercial Building in Alvarrado, Binondo, Manila.

The two other incidents, happened in Bagbagin, Valenzuela City, and in Sangandaan, Barangay 74, Caloocan City. – Rappler.com