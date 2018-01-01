8 fire incidents in Metro Manila as PH welcomed 2018 – BFP
MANILA, Philippines – A man was killed in one of 8 fire incidents the struck Metro Manila as the country welcomed the new year, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported on Monday, January 1.
A BFP report cited 8 incidents that occurred between 3 pm on Sunday, December 31, up to 3:18 AM on Monday, January 1.
The BFP recorded one fatality in the blaze in Katarungan Street in Caniogan, Pasig City, that reached the 4th alarm. Elmer Lañora, 58, was killed due to suffocation.
The Pasig Command Center declared fire out by 12:08 am.
Caniogan is one of the 5 residential areas that suffered from fires as the country welcomed the new year.
Other residential areas affected are the following:
- Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches, Quezon City
- Barangay 80 Delpan, Zaragosa, Tondo, Manila
- Coronado corner San Bernandino, Guadalupe Viejo, Makati
- Barangay Maybunga, Pasig City
A fire reaching the second alarm also affected the HS Commercial Building in Alvarrado, Binondo, Manila.
The two other incidents, happened in Bagbagin, Valenzuela City, and in Sangandaan, Barangay 74, Caloocan City. – Rappler.com