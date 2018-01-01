Although 2017 wasn't the easiest, Filipinos welcome the new year with a bang

Published 1:17 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The past year wasn't the easiest for many Filipinos, as President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo themselves would attest.

But a difficult 2017 definitely won't stop Filipinos from all walks of life from welcoming 2018 with a bang. After all, 96% of Filipinos, according to a survey, welcomed 2018 with hope.

Rappler's photographers Angie de Silva and Maria Tan went around the metro to see just how Filipinos celebrate the coming of a new year.

Children from Barangay 655 of Manila dance during their local year-end party.

At the Rizal Park, an estimated 40,000 people gathered there to welcome the new year. Some pitched tents while most were just slumped on the ground with some plastic sheets to protect their back from the grass.

Vendors sold their wares as spectators enjoyed a dancing fountain. Local acts were featured in a concert organized by the National Parks Development Corp. (NPDC) before a fireworks display that began at exactly midnight.

Despite a dramatic drop in the number of firecrackers-related injuries, not everyone welcomed the new year on a happy note. At the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Hospital in Manila, at least 12 patients with firecracker-related injuries had been admitted as of 4 am on January 1.

Dr. Mark Anthony Arias, Orthopedic Surgeon at the JRRMH, observed that while there were less firecracker-related injuries, there were more vehicular accidents admitted in the hospital compared to previous years.

And what new year celebration is complete without a new year baby?

Mishela Lucas beams as she hugs her baby, Chris Anthony. This baby boy was born at 12:02 am at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in the city of Manila.

– Rappler.com