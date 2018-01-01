The two soldiers are arrested in Taguig while a man in Caloocan is nabbed for injuring 3 people, including 2 10-year-olds

Published 3:00 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A retired soldier and a soldier in active service were arrested just past midnight on January 1, 2018, for shooting their firearms and injuring a neighbor during the new year revelry.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Jamael Mindalano a retired army sergeant and Richard John Quijan, a corporal in the army, were arrested by Taguig City police for indiscriminate firing, alarm and scandal, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, physical injury, direct assault, resisting arrest, and serious disobedience.

Two caliber 45 pistols, a 9 mm pistol, and 83 caliber revolver, and assorted ammunition were also recovered from the two. Police had been alerted by a neighbor who was injured when a bullet the two alleged fired ricocheted onto his body.

NCRPO chief Oscar Albayalde said those caught shooting their firearms indiscriminately will be sanctioned. “They must be liable to the law and to the victim. They must face the consequences and corresponding sanctions,” he said in a statement.

Caloocan shooting

Also arrested on January 1 was Isagano Ancheta, a Caloocan City resident who apparently shot his firearm at around 12:10 am.

Those hurt by Ancheta were Caloocan residents 27-year-old Gil Calupaz, 10-year-old Joven Earl Gaces, and 10-year-old Princes Denise Cruzat. All 3 were rushed to the hospital and are now stable.

According to police, Calupaz was drinking with his friends when Ancheta arrived. An argument between the two began, leading to a fistfight. Calupaz supposedly tried to strangle Ancheta, but the latter was able to escape.

Ancheta than allegedly drew out a concealed gun, shooting Calupaz and injuring the two children in the process.

He is detained at the Caloocan City station. Recovered from him was a 9mm Glock, which had a defaced serial number. – Rappler.com