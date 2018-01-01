Presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo says the response to lawyer Oliver Lozano regarding a draft document on the matter is only a matter of courtesy

Published 7:01 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Monday, January 1, clarified there is no compromise deal yet with the Marcoses and the draft agreement circulating online is a mere submission to the Palace by lawyer Oliver Lozano.

“He wrote our office and attached that draft. He has been submitting a lot of proposals and suggestions. Our office just acknowledges receipt of the same and thanks him for his suggestions,” Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said in his response to reporters on Monday.

Civic leader Gang Badoy Capati posted on her Facebook page copies of a supposed compromise agreement between President Rodrigo Duterte and the Marcos family, where some of their ill-gotten will be returned to government.

The post shows that Panelo responded to Lozano in July 2017 saying “we shall further study your suggestions.”

PAnelo said it was a matter of courtesy.

"The document was sent to the office by Atty Oliver Lozano. Our office as a matter of courtesy and policy acknowledges receipt of any letter coming from any citizen. No action has been taken on Atty. Lozano's proposal,” he said.

Lozano, Marcoses and Duterte

The document was sent to Panelo’s office by lawyer Oliver Lozano, known in the legal and media circles for filing multitude of cases against high-profile personalities. In 2017 alone, he filed impeachment cases against Vice President Leni Robredo and former elections chairman Andres Bautista, as well as an administrative complaint against Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano for seeking the impeachment of Duterte.

Lozano is also a known Marcos loyalist.

It was Duterte who first brought up the possibility of striking a deal with the Marcoses, saying he has met with an emissary of the family.

The President said he would need the approval of the Congress to begin the talks.

The government has civil suits against the Marcoses amounting to around P32 billion, excluding other efforts to go after assets like the coco levy funds.

The current leadership of the Presidential Commission on Good Government is open to withdrawing the suits, depending on the agreement between the family and Duterte.

"This will be premature but again if it will be used in the fast recovery of ill-gotten wealth at magagamit 'yan ng ordinaryong mamamayan ng Pilipino...because the recovery of the PCGG will go to 2 recipients, either for agrarian reform program or human rights victims, imagine niyo kung may magagamit na pera para sa repormang agraryo at para sa mga biktima ng human rights violations, ay maganda yan para sa bansa," PCGG Acting Chair Reynold Munsayac said in August.

(This will be premature but again if it will be used in the fast recovery of ill-gotten wealth and it will be used by the ordinary Filipinos...because the recovery of the PCGG will go to 2 recipients, either for agrarian reform program or human rights victims, imagine if you have the money which you can use for agrarian reform and human rights victims, that's good for the country.) – Rappler.com