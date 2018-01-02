The Lozano draft aside, a compromise deal with the Marcoses is not unlikely with President Rodrigo Duterte announcing it himself in 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Marcos family denies having a hand in the draft compromise agreement with the government, which was sent by lawyer Oliver Lozano to Malacañang back in July 2017, but was made public only at the start of the new year.

"The Marcos family has no knowledge or information of that apparent exchange and service of document between Lozano and the office of Secretary Salvador Panelo," Vic Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Marcos family, said in a statement.

The Marcos camp also clarified that Lozano, a known Marcos loyalist, is not part of their legal team.

"As a point of information, Oliver Lozano does not represent any member of the Marcos family or the estate of the late President Marcos," Rodriguez said.

Lozano's draft compromise agreement made the rounds on social media, with a provision to lift the sequestration of their assets in exchange to return some sum to the government. It was received and responded to by the office of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo in July 2017.

Panelo said the response was a matter of courtesy, and that no action has been taken yet.

Lozano is known in legal and media circles as someone who files cases left and right, with very few of them progressing. He is also referred to as a 'serial filer' of impeachment cases against top government officials.

The Lozano document aside, a compromise deal with the Marcoses is not unlikely. President Rodrigo Duterte himself announced it in 2017, and said he is waiting for the approval of the Congress to start the talks.

The current leadership of the Presidential Commission on Good Government is open to withdrawing suits against the Marcoses, depending on the agreement between the family and Duterte. (READ: We trust Duterte will end decades of cases – Imee Marcos)

The compromise deal pronouncement was the next to come out of Duterte's friendly relations with the family, starting with the hero's burial of dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr at the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani.

Facebook removal

Meanwhile, civic leader Gang Badoy Capati complained that Facebook took her post down for allegedly not passing community standards. Capati was the one who first posted photos of the Lozano draft on her account.

It was restored afternoon of Tuesday, January 2, with Facebook apologizing for taking it down 'by mistake.'

Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg have come under fire for allegedly making deals with authoritarian governments, and allowing their platform to be used to undermine democracy. – Rappler.com