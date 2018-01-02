The Philippines is behind Fiji and Colombia in the Happiness Index of the 41st annual Global End of Year Survey, which spanned 55 countries in 2017

Published 8:12 PM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines ranked as the 3rd happiest country, based on a recent Gallup International survey conducted in late 2017.

In its 41st annual Global End of Year Survey spanning 55 countries worldwide, the Philippines got a net score (happy minus unhappy) of +84, behind only the happiest country Fiji (at +92) and Colombia (+87).

On the other hand, Iran is the least happy country, with a net score of +5, followed by Iraq with +7, and Ukraine with +8.

The Philippines also placed 3rd among 66 countries in 2016, obtaining a net happiness score of +79, behind Fiji and China.

However, the world in general was less happy, said the Gallup International poll, with only a combined 59% of those surveyed saying they are happy (13% very happy and 46% happy). This was down by 9 percentage points versus 2016, when 68% said they were happy.

"2017 was a tough year with terrorist attacks over almost each week and it may have influenced personal lives all around the world," said the survey firm in its report. "Nevertheless, a majority in all polled countries are happy."

Hope, economic optimism

Gallup International also measured the world's hopefulness and economic optimism in 2018.

In the survey's Hope Index, the Philippines tied with Kosovo in 8th and 9th places, with a net score of +40. Indonesia is the most hopeful country at +67, while Italy is the least at -41.

In a separate Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, a record 96% of Filipinos are welcoming 2018 full of hope.

Meanwhile, the Philippines ranked 5th in Gallup International's Economic Optimism Index, getting a net score of +32. Nigeria placed first at +59, while Italy is again at last place, with a net score of -50.

Gallup International noted that hope and economic optimism worldwide has declined in 2017, compared to survey results in 2016.

Only 39% of respondents felt that 2018 will be better than 2017, down by 13 percentage points from 52% in the previous poll. Meanwhile, only 28% said 2018 will be a year of economic prosperity – down from 42% in the previous survey – while 30% said 2018 will present economic difficulty, bringing the net economic optimism to -2.

The fieldwork for the poll was conducted from October to December 2017. A total of 53,769 people were surveyed either via face-to-face interviews, over telephone, or online. The survey's margin of error is between ±3-5% at 95% confidence level.

Gallup International is different from Gallup Inc, which is based in Washington DC, United States. – Rappler.com