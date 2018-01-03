#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, January 4
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Thursday, January 4, amid heavy rain from the tail-end of a cold front and the threat of floods.
- Albay – all levels (public and private)
- Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)
- Donsol, Sorsogon – all levels (public and private), until Friday, January 5
