PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa says his ranking in the latest surveys on potential senatorial candidates in the 2019 elections reflects the people's 'trust' in him

Published 1:42 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa is "elated" that Filipinos find him trustworthy enough for the Senate.

PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos relayed Dela Rosa's response to the results of separate surveys conducted by independent pollsters on possible contenders for the Senate in 2019.

"The CPNP (Chief PNP) is elated with the trust of the people as reflected in the latest surveys," Carlos told Rappler in a text message.

Based on documents obtained by Rappler, the top cop placed 10th to 12th in the Laylo survey held in November 2017, and was part of the top 20 in a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll on potential senatorial candidates for the 2019 elections.

Carlos noted, however, that 2019 was still far off. (READ: PNP to add new drug war rules before resuming Tokhang)

"The CPNP is focused on the job, especially that his service has been extended by the CIC (Commander-in-chief). He will do his best in leading the organization until he officially retires from the police service in April 2018," the PNP spokesperson said.

Months before the surveys were conducted, Dela Rosa had already expressed openness to run for senator in 2019. He had repeatedly joked about it and even pretending to be a senator in a press conference, while a few senators had publicly toyed with the idea of having him as a colleague.

Dela Rosa was originally due to retire on January 21, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56, but President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term by "two to 3 months" before appointing him as Bureau of Corrections chief.

The top cop had been under fire for the bloody PNP-led drug war, but his personal assessment was that he managed to restore public trust to the police. – Rappler.com