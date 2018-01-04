The feisty Davao City mayor and presidential daughter says her 'slot' in the Senate race is open to 'yellows,' as long as her father's enemies don't annoy her

Published 4:15 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio shrugged off news that she made it to the Magic 12 of two surveys on preferred senatorial candidates for the 2019 elections.

In a statement sent to media on Thursday, January 4, she even offered her “slot” in so-called winners' circle to members or sympathizers of the opposition Liberal Party, who she referred to as “yellows.”

She had a caveat: the slot would only be open as long as her father’s critics don’t annoy her.

“Huwag lang ako inisin ng mga kalaban ni PRD (President Rodrigo Duterte) then my slot should become available to all the yellows,” said Duterte-Carpio.

(As long as the enemies of PRD don’t irritate me, then my slot should become available to all the yellows.)

The feisty mayor thanked all her supporters and said she would do her part in helping the country by being a responsible Dabawenyo, either as a government official or in the private sector.

“Thank you to those who gave their support, but I still believe that being a responsible Dabawenyo, whether in public office or as a practicing lawyer, is my contribution to nation building,” said the President’s eldest daughter.

She also said that topping senatorial race surveys is not new to her as her name also figured in a survey on the 2012 senatorial elections.

In a Social Weather Stations survey in December 2017, Duterte-Carpio ranked 9th among preferred senatorial candidates, joining Senators Grace Poe and Cynthia Villar, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Taguig Representative Pia Cayetano, television personality Erwin Tulfo, and former senator Lito Lapid.

In a November 2017 Laylo Research Strategies survey, she ranked 5th to 6th in a list which included Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

In October 2017, Duterte-Carpio announced she has plans to run for a congressional seat. She said back then she was not interested in a national post. – Rappler.com