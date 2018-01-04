Authorities suspect the illegal drugs came from a foreign cargo vessel marked 'Jin Ming'

Published 7:15 PM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities recovered 24 kilograms of cocaine in Sorsogon worth an estimated P125 million, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Thursday, January 4.

According to the initial police report, cops and operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Wednesday afternoon, January 3, recovered blue plastic containers with a suspected illegal substance from the seashore of the Juag Lagoon in Matnog, Sorsogon.

The containers were brought to the Matnog police station for laboratory examination, where it was confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

Authorities suspect the illegal drugs came from a foreign cargo vessel marked Jin Ming, which made an emergency docking last Tuesday, January 2, near the shoreline of Pambujan, Northern Samar.

Of the cargo vessel's 9 crew members, 6 are from China, two from Hong Kong, and one from Taiwan. Police said they are now under the custody of the town mayor who is providing for their "personal needs."

The cargo vessel is being guarded by local police, pending inspection.

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa himself will visit to monitor the inspection, said PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos on Thursday.

"[The PNP chief] is expected to proceed to the area to personally oversee the progress of this developing story," he said. – Rappler.com