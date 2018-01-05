President Rodrigo Duterte accepts Paolo Duterte's resignation from his post as Davao City vice mayor 'effective immediately'

Published 4:29 PM, January 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of his eldest son, Paolo Duterte from his post as Davao City vice mayor, Palace sources said on Friday, January 5.

According to two high-ranking Malacañang sources, the Office of the Executive Secretary is set to release the official document on the acceptance of Paolo's resignation.

The document states that the acceptance of the resignation is "effective immediately."

On December 25, Christmas Day, Paolo announced he was resigning. "My parents never failed to remind me of the value of time-honored principle of delicadeza, and this is one of those instances of my life that I need to protect my honor and that of my children," he said then. (READ: Duterte to Paolo: If you're guilty, I'll order you killed)

He cited as among the reasons for his resignation the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of shabu from China through the Bureau of Customs, where his name was dragged, and his "very public squabble with my daughter" from his first marriage.

Three days before Christmas Day last year, Paolo had a public spat with his daughter, Isabelle. – Rappler.com