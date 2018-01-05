Reyes, however, was convicted by the Sandiganbayan in August 2017 for 1 count of graft and was sentenced to prison for 6 to 8 years

Published 1:18 AM, January 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Palawan governor Joel Reyes has been released from jail, after a Court of Appeals ruling said the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) had no basis to hold him for trial over the murder of broadcaster and environmentalist Gerry Ortega.

Reyes' lawyer Demetrio Custodio confirmed to Rappler that Reyes was released from jail on Friday, January 5.

Palawan RTC's jurisdiction over the Ortega case reached up to the Supreme Court. The SC isued a decision upholding the jurisdiction of the Palawan RTC, but over the trial of Reyes' brother Mario Joel Reyes.

Mario Joel Reyes, however, was granted bail in May 2016. In September 2016, Joel Reyes' petition for bail was denied.

The brothers were arrested in Thailand in 2015 after 3 years in hiding.

Ortega was killed in January 2011 in Puerto Princesa City.

But it remains unclear as of writing why the former Palawan governor was released, because in August 2017, anti-graft court Sandiganbayan convicted him of one count of graft and sentenced him to 6 to 8 years in prison over an illegal small-scale mining permit in Puerto Princesa in 2006.

Reyes also has pending graft charges related to the Malampaya fund scam. His charges related to the fertilizer fund scam were dropped by Sandiganbayan last May. – Rappler.com