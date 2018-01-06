'The protection and preservation of Rizal Park and the city's environment must also be at the core of our devotion to the Black Nazarene,' says the EcoWaste Coalition

Published 8:33 AM, January 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Apart from their safety and health, devotees of the Black Nazarene should be mindful of their trash when they join this year's procession on Tuesday, January 9, an environmental advocacy group said days ahead of the annual ritual.

The EcoWaste Coalition on Saturday, January 6, reminded devotees to keep Rizal Park trash free when thousands gather for the traditional "pahalik" or kissing of the image. (READ: Police to deploy drones, snipers for Nazareno 2018)

“Cleaning up the mess left behind by the devotees can be a grueling task for government workers and for volunteers from various parishes, schools and groups. We therefore ask everyone to be considerate, mind your own discards, and assume full responsibility for their ecological management and disposal,” said Daniel Alejandre of the EcoWaste Coalition.

The overnight vigil and eucharistic celebration at the Quirino grandstand prior to the procession on Tuesday is expected to be attended by hundreds of thousands of devotees. EcoWaste noted that the same crowd there on New Year’s eve left tons of their trash. (IN PHOTOS: Thousands join Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession)

“As a show of reverence to the Black Nazarene, we request the faithful to manifest their solemn devotion in a way that will not overwhelm Rizal Park and the processional route with litter,” Alejandre said.

According to the group, the most common trash found after Nazarene processions were single-use food and beverage containers, food leftovers, barbecue sticks, plastic bags, water bottles, used newspaper, and cigarette filters.

EcoWaste also reminded devotees that Rizal Park is a no-urinating area. Devotees are also strongly discouraged to urinate in water bottles, as EcoWaste said they found water bottles filled with pee after the Nazareno thanksgiving procession in the first hours of December 31, 2017.

“The protection and preservation of Rizal Park and the city's environment must also be at the core of our devotion to the Black Nazarene,” said the coalition.

The annual procession will be held on Tuesday. You can check the slight change of route here. – Rappler.com