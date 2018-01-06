Published 2:51 PM, January 06, 2018
Updated 2:51 PM, January 06, 2018
RIZAL DAY. President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a selfie with the officials of the Order of the Knights of Rizal in Manila on December 30, 2017, before the rite commemorating the 121st year of Dr Jose Rizal's martyrdom. Presidential photo
POSTERIZED. New York Knicks reserve guard Ron Baker was left with a black eye after Pelicans' top scorer Anthony Davis knocked him down with a vicious poster dunk during an NBA game on December 30, 2017. Photo from Twitter (@BR_NBA)
NEW YEAR MASS. Pope Francis holds the monstrance (ostensorium) as he leads the Te Deum prayer or hymn of praise in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on December 31, 2017. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
WITH A BANG. Fireworks display lights the skies of Manila on January 1, 2018 ,as 96% of Filipinos, according to a survey, welcomed 2018 with hope. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
AFTER PRAYERS. Indian Christians release balloons as they welcome the new year in Ahmedabad on January 1, 2018. Photo by Sam Panthaky/AFP
TRADITION. Giuseppe Palmulli aka Mister OK of Italy, dives into the Tiber river as part of traditional New Year celebrations in Rome on January 1, 2018. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
NEW YEAR BABY. Mishela Lucas hugs her newborn, Chris Anthony Sarjos Lucas, who was born at 12:02 am at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on January 1, 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
WOLF MOON. A plane flies in front of a 'super moon' on its approach to London Heathrow Airport on January 1, 2018. Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP
ACTIVE AGAIN. Indonesian bus passengers watch as Mount Sinabung spews thick smoke in Karo, North Sumatra, on January 2, 2018. Photo by Ivan Damanik/AFP
DEATH BUS. A handout picture released by Peruvian agency Andina shows rescuers, police, and firefighters working at the scene after a bus plunged around 100 meters (330 feet) from a cliff after colliding with a truck on a coastal highway near Pasamayo, around 45 km north of Lima, Peru, January 2, 2018. Photo by Andina/Handout/AFP
CASUALTY. A Syrian child who was injured in the bombardment of Misraba town receives treatment in a makeshift hospital in the besieged rebel-held town of Douma on January 3, 2018. Photo by Hasan Mohamed/AFP
INDEPENDENCE DAY. As flour flew over her face, a woman smiles while playing a game with cake-making ingredients as part of local festivities marking Myanmar's 70th Independence Day in Yangon on January 4, 2018. Photo by Ye Aung Thu/AFP
SKI JUMP. Constantin Schmid of Germany at the ski jumping event of the third stage at the 66th Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, on January 4, 2018. Photo by Joe Klamar/AFP
FESTIVAL. People visit the Harbin Ice and Snow World, part of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, China, on January 4, 2018. Photo by Greg Baker/AFP
BOMB CYCLONE. A mail delivery person pulls a cart through the snow in Brooklyn, New York, on January 4, 2018, as a giant winter 'bomb cyclone' walloped the US East Coast with freezing cold and heavy snow, forcing thousands of flight cancellations and widespread school closures. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP
CONTEST. Participants write Japanese calligraphy during the annual New Year calligraphy contest in Tokyo on January 5, 2018. Photo by Behrouz Mehri/AFP
– Rappler.com