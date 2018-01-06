16

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/8240DBC68DC74A17B28A8EAE31BD3A1B/img/07A0794D10FB4594AE565EDBB94A9DD9/duterte-121st-anniv-jrizal-martyrdom-dec302017-0020.jpg

The week in photos: December 30, 2017-January 5, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world