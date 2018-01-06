Police say the dog meat trader pays P70 for each dog, then sells the meat to Baguio restaurants for P120 to P150 per kilo

Published 1:49 PM, January 06, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines — More than 600 kilograms of dog meat were intercepted by authorities in an operation in the town of Padre Garcia in Batangas on Thursday, January 4.

Senior Inspector Renfredo Dacalos, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Batangas Deputy Provincial Officer, said the meat were loaded in a black Ford Ranger while it was traversing Barangay Quilo-Quilo in the said town past 11 pm on Thursday.

The police conducted the operation after receiving a report from Animal Kingdom Foundation Incorporated that dogs were being slaughtered in the area. (READ: More bite for the fight vs PH dog meat trade)

The two suspects were identified as Emerson Balingawan, 36; and Glen Batacang, 30, both residents of Baguio City.

Dacalos said the suspects were mere transporters who rented the vehicle, but the dog trader, who was not named, was still at large.

Initial information revealed the trader paid P70 for each dog and sold the meat to restaurants in Baguio for P120 to P150 per kilo.

The suspects, who were brought to the CIDG office in Batangas, facecriminal charges for violating Republic Act No 10536 or the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines. – Rappler.com