Days before Nazareno 2018, Rappler visits the Silsilah Dialogue Movement in Quiapo Church, an office promoting peace between Christians and Muslims

Published 8:24 PM, January 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Many Filipinos think Quiapo Church is all about the 17th-century image of the Black Nazarene, the focus of a nearly 24-hour procession every January 9, one of the world's biggest religious feasts.

Did you know that Quiapo Church is also active in promoting peace between Christians and Muslims?

Days before the Feast of the Black Nazarene, Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II visited the office of the Silsilah Dialogue Movement in Quiapo Church.

An Arabic word that literally means "chain," Silsilah is seen as a common chain or link for Christians, Muslims, and people of different faiths to achieve dialogue and attain peace.

Watch this vlog, and get to know one of the best-kept secrets of Quiapo Church. – video by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com