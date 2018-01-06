Bureau of Customs chief Isidro Lapeña warns erring officials, 'Wait until I catch up with all of you. I am strict with my one-strike policy'

Published 6:13 PM, January 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – To reduce red tape, Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Isidro Lapeña wants to fully automate their processes in 2018.

"Trade facilitation will will be my emphasis this year. It will be on the full automation. We will be working on that," said Lapeña in a mix of English and Filipino on Saturday, January 6.

The official believes automating BOC's processes will streamline their services and help reduce corruption within the bureau.

For now, BOC will continue its 5-day mandatory time in processing transactions. (READ: BOC posts record high P46.47-B collection in November)

"'Yung process time na 'yan, kapag mabagal talagang diyan, nagkakaroon ng negotiation. 'Pag may delay, may kita. (If our process time is slow, there's room for negotiation. If there's a delay, there's profit). That's why we have to improve our efficiency, our process time," said Lapeña.

He then warned BOC officials who plan to delay the transactions, saying he is not afraid to fire them.

"I already know you by names. Wait until I catch up with all of you. I am strict with my one-strike policy," he said.

On his first day on the job last August 30, 2017. Lapeña vowed to regain public trust in his agency by observing "zero tolerance" for corruption in the BOC. – Rappler.com