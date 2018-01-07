Drilon sounds the alarm against recent statements made by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez against the performance of the Senate, seeing it as part of 'deliberate efforts' to weaken the institution and pave the way for its abolition

Published 1:37 PM, January 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Opposition Senator Franklin Drilon of the Liberal Party (LP) maintained that the Senate and the House of Representatives should vote separately if plans to convene the legislative chambers into a constituent assembly to amend the Constitution will push through this year.

“No one in the Senate will agree to a joint voting. We will insist on separate voting. The Congress can propose amendments to the Constitution using the regular lawmaking procedure," Drilon said in an interview on dzBB on Sunday, January 6.

Drilon sounded the alarm against recent statements made by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, announcing to hold the plebiscite for a new Constitution as early as May 2018. He said it appears the House of Representatives intends to rubberstamp Malacañang plans to amend the Constitution through a joint voting that will make the Senate vote practically irrelevant.

President Rodrigo Duterte campaigned on a platform of changing the form of government into a federal system to devolve the powers from the national goverment to local governments. He even offered to step down before his term expires to make way for the new government.

But Duterte recognized in a recent speech that the Filipinos may not be ready for it. Meanwhile, Duterte's allies floated the extension of terms to allow the country smooth transition.

Martial law vote as lesson

Drilon said Congress vote on martial law in Mindanao should “serve as an example of how Senate’s power could be reduced to nothing if joint voting is followed.”

In December 2017, Congress voted 240-27 to extend martial in Mindanao until the end of 2018. The vote won in both chambers – 226 against 23 among district and party-list representatives and 14 against 4 among senators – which left the debate on joint or separate voting unnecessary.

Drilon fears Alvarez's recent attacks against the performance of the Senate is part of "deliberate efforts" to weaken the institution and pave the way for its eventual abolition.

There are 3 ways to amend the Constitution:

Constituent Assembly, where members of the Senate and the House of Representatives convene to amend the Constitution. A three-fourth vote of Congress is necessary to convene Con-Ass.

Constitutional Convention, where members or delegates who will amend the Constitution are elected. A two-thirds vote of Congress is necessary to call for the election of delegates to the Con-con.

People's Initiative, where the move to amend the Constitution is triggered by a petition by a required number of voters

The Constitution was not clear how the voting to convene Con-Ass or call for Con-Con will be conducted, however.

The numerically dominant House of Representatives had long pressed for joint voting amid traditional opposition from the Senate to amend the Constitution.

But Drilon said that the 1987 Constitution "made it no longer necessary that the Senate and the House hold a joint session for the purpose of proposing amendments to the Constitution."

Drilon said both chambers only need to deliver the 3/4 vote, separately, as if they are passing a legislative measure although the vote requirement is 3/4 instead of simple majority.

Drilon said amending the constitution cannot be railroaded. “I am not against it. What I’m saying is we should exercise extra caution when we talk about amending our constitution,” he said.

“That’s a timeframe too close and improbable. First, we have the impeachment case of Chief Justice Ma.Lourdes Sereno, which, according to reports, would be forwarded to the Senate by May 2018. Second, the second half of 2018 is when election fever would take place. How can that timeframe be possible?” he said.

At the height of moves to amend the Constitution during the administration of President Gloria Arroyo, the Liberal Party released a newspaper advertisement supporting Con-Con as a mode to amend the Constitution. – Rappler.com