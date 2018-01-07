IN PHOTOS: Thousands join procession of Nazareno replicas
MANILA, Philippines – Thousands joined the procession of replicas of the Black Nazarene image outside Quiapo Church on Sunday, January 7.
The procession began at around 2 pm on Sunday, and is ongoing as of posting time.
The Philippine National Police said up to 70,000 devotees joined the procession as of 1 pm.
The procession took place two days before the annual Traslacion, when the 17th-century image of the Black Nazarene is transferred from Quirino Grandstand.
Check out the photos from the procession below. Photographs taken by Angie de Silva.
– Rappler.com