The procession takes place two days before the annual Traslacion

Published 3:24 PM, January 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands joined the procession of replicas of the Black Nazarene image outside Quiapo Church on Sunday, January 7.

The procession began at around 2 pm on Sunday, and is ongoing as of posting time.

The Philippine National Police said up to 70,000 devotees joined the procession as of 1 pm.

The procession took place two days before the annual Traslacion, when the 17th-century image of the Black Nazarene is transferred from Quirino Grandstand.

Check out the photos from the procession below. Photographs taken by Angie de Silva.

– Rappler.com