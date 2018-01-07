A veteran of journalism, Amado 'Jake' Macasaet also served as the chairman emeritus of the Philippine Press Institute

Published 10:00 PM, January 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Newspaper publisher Amado "Jake" Macasaet died on Sunday, January 7. He was 81.

In a Facebook post, his daughter Carina Macasaet confirmed that the Malaya Business Insight publisher died at 8:35 am "surrounded by his family."

The first day of the wake on Sunday, being held at the Heritage Park in Taguig City, is only open for family. Additional details will soon be announced.

"We thank you in advance for understanding our desire to spend the day with Papa," Carina said. "We will announce the schedule of his wake in Heritage Park, Fort Bonifacio immediately."

A veteran of journalism, Macasaet also served as the chairman emeritus of the Philippine Press Institute.

He was among those threatened with libel by former first gentleman Mike Arroyo.

In 2009, he was arrested over a decade-long libel case filed in 1999 over articles he wrote about "a conflict between two cockfighting groups," according to the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility. The charges were later dismissed. – Rappler.com