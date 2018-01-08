The PNP chief also says the 4 cops caught using fireworks during the holidays will be dismissed

Published 9:45 AM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – At least 67 cops will face sanctions by the end of January, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa said on Monday, January 8.

In a brief press conference, Dela Rosa told reporters, “According to the President, he will dismiss 67 police officers. Within the month that will be resolved…. [Napolcom] promised Malacañang that the resolution of the 67 police officers will be submitted to [them] for approval by the President before the end of the month.”

The policemen are being charged with various offenses – from neglect of duty and absence without official leave to grave misconduct and involvement in drugs.

The 4 officials caught using fireworks during the holidays will also be dismissed, as he vowed to focus on cleansing the police force in his last days in office.

The outgoing police chief said he will be “harsher” to scalawag policemen as he works with Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) officer-in-charge Eduardo Año.

Dela Rosa is set to retire from the police force this January, but President Rodrigo Duterte extended his term for another 3 months. He will soon take over the Bureau of Corrections.

Año, formerly Armed Forces of the Philippines chief, was given the post after DILG Undersecretary Catalino Cuy’s appointment as the new chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Senate plans?

Monday is also the first Command Conference of 2018, which Dela Rosa will lead for the last time.

As he is set to leave the helm of the police force, he was asked about his plans for the mid-term elections, given that he did not make it to the “magic 12” of the Social Weather Stations survey conducted between December 8 and 16.

“I won’t take that seriously,” said the top cop.

“Baka mamaya kapag pag-retire ko, nasa 100 na ako. Huwag tayong umasa diyan. Okay lang kung 'andyan, pasalamat tayo, kinonsider tayo,” he added. (Who knows, the moment I retire, I’ll be ranked 100th. Let's not pin our hopes there. I’ll just be thankful if I am included and considered.)

Senator Grace Poe topped the said survey, which also identified presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio as a viable candidate.

Dela Rosa’s name, meanwhile, entered the senatorial list based on the survey conducted by pollster Laylo Research Strategies from November 11 to 19. – Rappler.com