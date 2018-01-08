'Resibo' includes Pinoy Ako Blog's top 100 blogs in 2017

Published 9:06 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s staunchest critics online, Jover Laurio, launched on Saturday, January 6, a book compiling her top blogs in 2017.

Laurio, who is behind the controversial Pinoy Ako Blog, wrote a book entitled, Resibo, which includes her top 100 blogs from her 850 blogs in 2017.

Laurio is known for her blogs criticizing the administration and speaking out against propaganda and fake news, backed by evidences she calls ‘resibo (receipts).’ She initially started blogging anonymously, until she was doxxed out by pro-government bloggers in October 2017. (READ: 'Who's behind Pinoy Ako Blog?' )

During the book launch held at the Bantoyog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City, Laurio shared how she received a barrage of threats and hate messages after her identity was made public in 2017. Nonetheless, she decided to press on. (READ: Pinoy Ako Blog: 'Mahirap ipikit ang mata mo at magbingi-bingihan')

“Tinanong ako before nung nag-out ako kung magpapatuloy ba si PAB, ang sagot ko, oo. Kasi, pagmamahal ko sa bayang ito ay mas nakakahigit sa takot ko sa administrasyong ito,” she said in her speech.

In a time when fake news is widespread, Laurio hopes to promote the “resibo culture,” or the habit of providing evidence to support claims, with her blogs.

“Importante kasi ang resibo. Ang hirap paniwalaan pag walang resibo… kaya kailangan may resibo. Sa paglaban natin sa fake news, meron tayo laging resibo,” Laurio said.

Several personalities attended the launch on Saturday, including actresses Agot Isidro, Leah Navarro, and lawyer and former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay. – Rappler.com