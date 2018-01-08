The change of command ceremonies at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija are led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, a retired general who once headed the Special Operations Command himself

Published 8:25 PM, January 08, 2018

NUEVA ECIJA, Philippines – Promotions triggered new movements at the Special Operations Command (Socom), the umbrella organization that brings together the elite units of the Philippine Army.

Major General Ronnie Evangelista took over as new Socom chief on Monday, January 8, replacing Lieutenant General Danilo Pamonag who moved to head the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom).

Evangelista previously served as commander of the military's Civil Relations Service and before that, deputy commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command. The new appointment brings him back to Socom, where he served most of his career.

Colonel William Gonzales also became the new commander of the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR), replacing Major General Rene Glen Paje.

Monday's change of command ceremonies at Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija were led by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, a retired general who once headed Socom himself. He was joined at the event by other past Socom chiefs, including retired Lieutenant General Arturo Ortiz, one of the military's living Medal of Valor awardees.

The movements come after last year's military operations in Marawi City, led by Pamonag and Paje, for which they were awarded military merit medals during the ceremony.

– Rappler.com