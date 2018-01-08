The network giants do not say what time they will resume normal operations

Published 10:07 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Telecommunication network giants Globe and Smart will cut their services during the procession commemorating the traslacion of the image of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo on Tuesday, January 9.

The National Telecommunications Commission had approved this precautionary move following the recommendation of the Philippine National Police.

Here are the areas where the mobile signals will be temporarily shut down starting 5 am:

Globe - Manila, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Makati

- Manila, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Makati Smart - Parts of Manila where the procession will pass by

The telecom companies did not indicate the exact duration of the signal jamming. Smart said in a statement that it will go back to normal operations once authorities give a go signal.

The PNP recommends jamming communications signals for big public events like the Black Nazarene traslacion celebration for the sake of public safety, aiming to prevent any possible violent attack. (LIST: Safety tips for Nazareno devotees)

Authorities are doubly alert this year as the celebration of the image of the mulatto Jesus comes on the heels of the country recovering from a terrorist takeover of Marawi City in Mindanao.

At least 18 million devotees are expected to attend the procession on Tuesday, hoping to reach the image of the wooden Christ believed to grant prayers when touched. – Rappler.com