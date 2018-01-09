Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol says one of the companies affected by the order is the Sodaco Agricultural Corporation

Published 2:15 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to suspend several logging concessions in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

He gave the order to Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu during the 21st Cabinet meeting on Monday, January 8, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

"The President also ordered several logging concessions in Zamboanga Peninsula to be suspended," Roque said in a news briefing on Tuesday, January 9.

He said Duterte made the decision after he was told of concerns of indigenous peoples displaced by the logging activities.

"He also observed that it is widespread logging that is responsible for the flashfloods that Mindanao experienced only this month of December with two typhoons," said Roque, referring to storms Vinta and Urduja.

Roque could not give reporters a list of the companies whose logging concessions were ordered suspended.

ln a Facebook post on Monday, Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol identified one of the companies as the Sodaco Agricultural Corporation supposedly owned by the Consunji family. The company was formerly known as the South Davao Development Company, Incorporated.

"An angry President Rody Duterte tonight directed Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to immediately issue a closure order on the logging operations of the Sodaco Agricultural Corporation in the Zamboanga Peninsula," wrote Piñol.

Piñol quoted the President as saying, "Roy, ipasara mo 'yan. Hindi naman maghihirap 'yan si Consunji kasi oligarch na 'yan (Roy, close it down. Consunji won't suffer because they he is an oligarch)."

Duterte gave his suspension order verbally after he was shown a video of a deforested part of a mountain in Zamboanga during the meeting.

Piñol visited Sibuco town, which was affected by flashfloods during Typhoon Vinta, on January 4.

The agricultural chief said got a 60,000-hectare concession from the DENR as part of its Integrated Social Forestry program in 2006.

Since then, he alleged, Sodeco had been felling trees "on the pretext of clearing the area for an oil palm plantation." – Rappler.com