Up to 280,000 devotees join the annual procession of the Black Nazarene, called the Traslacion, as they scramble to touch the miraculous image

Published 4:27 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Binondo was a sea of devotees on Tuesday, January 9, as they scrambled to touch or wipe the 17th-century image of the Black Nazarene with their handkerchiefs.

Based on data from the Philippine National Police (PNP), around 280,000 people joined the annual procession, called the Traslacion, as of 10 am on Tuesday.

At the same time, at least 107 people have sustained minor injuries, according to the PNP.

Watch this video by Rappler's Franz Lopez. – Rappler.com