President Rodrigo Duterte signs Joint Resolution No 1, increasing the base pay of military and police

Published 4:36 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the joint resolution increasing the base pay of military and police.

Duterte signed the joint resolution earlier passed by the Senate and House of Representatives on January 1. A copy was released to the media on Tuesday, January 9.

The modified base pay scheduled stipulated in the resolution applies to all military personnel under the Department of National Defense, and all uniformed personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority. (See the salary hike here)

The resolution provides an increase in the base pay of candidate soldiers up to the rank of chief master sergeant in the military and their equivalent ranks in the other agencies.

Meanwhile, the increase in the base pay for the ranks of First Master Sergeant to General and their equivalent ranks in the DILG, PCG, and NAMRIA will be implemented over two years.

The hike benefits the lowest-ranked uniformed personnel, who would receive a nearly 100% increase in their base pay.

Hazard pay for uniformed personnel will also be fixed at P540 a month, according to the resolution.

The doubling of salaries of soldiers and police was among Duterte's major campaign promises when he ran for president in 2016. The increase in pay is provided in the 2018 national budget. – Rappler.com