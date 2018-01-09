The additional P330 million will be used to provide livelihood trainings and opportunities for young people

MANILA, Philippines – The United States government is allocating an additional $6.6 million (P330 million) for the rehabilitation of Marawi city and surrounding areas affected by the war that ended last October.

The fund, which is given through the US Agency for International Development, will be used to provide livelihood trainings and opportunities for young people, and will bring to $20.9 million or more than P1 billion Usaid’s assistance to the rebuilding Marawi. (READ: From Yolanda to Marawi: What gov't must consider in rehabilitation)

This also makes the US the top source of foreign assistance for Marawi, along with Australia.

As of September 2017, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that foreign aid for the rehabilitation of the war-torn city had reached P2.1 billion, with Australia giving the most at P1 billion. Foreign assistance at the time had also come from the United States, Japan, Thailand, China, and the European Union. (READ: Foreign aid: Process from donor to beneficiaries)

“This new funding will support some of the most vulnerable populations affected by the conflict. The United States is deeply committed to supporting our friend and ally in long-term recovery efforts to ensure a brighter and more peaceful future for the people of Mindanao,” US Ambassador Sung Kim said in a statement on Tuesday, January 9.

Among the supplies and services funded by Usaid in Marawi and surrounding areas are:

Relief supplies to improve conditions in evacuation centers and transitional housing

Supplies and services to combat tuberculosis and support maternal, newborn, and child health needs in health clinics

Restoration of water and electricity

Jumpstart livelihood and economic activity

Promotion of community dialogue

Improvement of health and education systems

Psychosocial counseling for youth, and promotion of community alternatives to violent extremism

