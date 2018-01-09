A Quiapo Traslacion fiesta is nothing special, unless you factor in the devotion

Published 11:32 PM, January 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Quiapo residents celebrate their fiesta just like how most Filipinos observe an annual tradition honoring a patron saint.

They go to mass, prepare food and feast with relatives and guests, drink alcohol, sing karaoke, play street parlor games or try their luck on a color game that’ll double their money or win chicks as pets for their kids.

The only activity that sets them apart from any other community or province is the Translacion. Once the andas arrives, the merry making ceases. Fun turns to solemnity as soon as the andas arrives.

Everyone leaves their respective places to pay respects to the Senyor, either to do the pasan ng lubid or salang (to pull the ropes of the carriage to give thanks), the pingga (offer of sacrifice by staying close to the carriage to offer their shoulders or head as virtual ladder for other devotees), or the sampa (touching the image to whisper their prayers).

Unlike other fiestas – where at the end of the day everyone is full or drunk – Quiapo residents feel blessed, thankful and hopeful. – Rappler.com