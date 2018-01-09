The image of the Black Nazarene makes it way to Quiapo Church at around 3:05 am of Wednesday, January 10

Published 3:08 AM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The image of the Black Nazarene returned to Quiapo Church on Wednesday, January 10, ending a 22-hour procession that began at the Quirino Grandstand.

The Nazareno image entered the Quiapo Church at around 3:05 am on Wednesday.

The procession began at the Quirino Grandstand at around 5:00 am on Tuesday, January 9.

The 17th-century image entered Quiapo Church a bit earlier than in 2017, when the procession ended around 3:30 am of January 10.

According to Manila Police District chief Joel Coronel, 6.314 million devotees joined the Black Nazarene procession this year.

The Black Nazarene statue, crowned with thorns and bearing a cross, was brought to Manila by Augustinian priests in 1607. (WATCH: 2018 Feast of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo)

It is also believed to have been partially burnt and blackened when the galleon carrying it caught fire on a voyage from Mexico, another Spanish colony at the time. – Rappler.com

