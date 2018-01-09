(UPDATED) Hundreds are injured but quickly assisted by government agencies and volunteers

Published 3:37 AM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – No deaths were recorded during the Feast of the Black Nazarene held from January 9 to 10.

This deathless tally was released by the Manila Police District (MPD) on the early hours of January 10, when the procession concluded.

The crowd reached some 6.314 million devotees, according to Manila Police District chief Joel Coronel, with believers flooding Manila streets all day Tuesday.

The sea of people followed the image from Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church in dowtown Manila.

The chaotic crowds led to more than 300 people suffering injuries ranging from having difficulty in breathing to fainting spells.

Fortunately, government agencies came prepared quickly responding with volunteer groups, preventing tragedies. – Rappler.com