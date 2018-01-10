The Manila Police District initially said that they did not monitor or record fatalities from the popular religious event

Published 3:00 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A former official of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology was the first reported death from the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo Church, which ended before dawn of Wednesday, January 10.

The BJMP said Ramil dela Cruz, a former Senior Jail Officer, died after he joined the 22-hour procession of the wooden image of dark-skinned Jesus Christ.

The circumstances of his death have yet to be determined as of posting time, BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda told Rappler noon Wednesday.

The Manila Police District initially reported that that they recorded no fatalities from the popular Catholic event which attracted more than 6 million devotees for the procession alone.

More than 300 devotees were treated by the different emergency stations along the route of the procession. Most of the patients complained of difficulty in breathing and fainting spells.

Dr. Emmanuel Montaña medical director of the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center said, Dela Cruz was declared 'dead on arrival' by the emergency room when brought to the hopsital. – Rappler.com