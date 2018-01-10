Councilor Bernard Echavez Al-ag takes his oath as the new vice mayor before Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio

Published 4:59 PM, January 10, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines —The position vacated by presidential son Paolo Duterte will now be occupied by Councilor Bernard Echavez Al-ag.

Al-ag took his oath on Wednesday afternoon, January 10, as vice mayor of the city.

A councilor representing the city’s third legislative district, Al-ag received the highest percentage of votes (117,764) in the last local elections. First district councilor Mabel Sunga Acosta was the highest voted councilor at the time with 154,333 votes.

He was part of President Rodrigo Duterte’s lineup of candidates running under his local party Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod. This year was supposedly his last term as councilor of the city’s third legislative district, covering Baguio, Calinan, Marilog, Toril, and Tugbok — all situated on the city’s outskirts.

He previously sat as acting mayor here in 2016 when Sara Duterte filed leave.

Who is Bernard Al-ag?

The council’s majority floor leader graduated from Centro Escolar University.

In his LinkedIn profile, Al-ag wrote he placed top 7 in the national board exam for optometry.

“I don’t consider this as a springboard to any position. But I

consider this as a disruption of my plan. Because my plan really is

to end in 2019 and return to my private life,” said in a previous press conference.

He entered politics in 2010. – Rappler.com