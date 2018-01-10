Brigadier General Perfecto Rimando Jr of PMA Sinagtala Class of ’86 officially assumes the position during a turnover ceremony in Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela

Published 8:02 PM, January 10, 2018

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines – Philippine National Police’s (PNP) chief Director General Bato Dela Rosa’s classmate in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) was assigned as the new commander of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Perfecto Rimando Jr of PMA Sinagtala Class of ’86 officially assumed the position during the turnover ceremony in Camp Melchor F. Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela.

Rimando succeeded Lieutenant General Paul Atal, who served the army division from August 2016 to December 2017. Atal is now the new Central Command (CentCom) chief in Visayas region.

Prior to his new assignment, the army division chief served as the Deputy Commanding General of the Eastern Mindanao Command based in Davao City.

Rimando was hailed from La Union province and was married to a woman from Ilagan, Isabela.

As the 5th ID commander, Rimando will head 8 battalion units and 3 brigade units. The 5th ID, also known as the “Star Division,” is focused in counter-insurgency in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions.

In his speech during the turn over ceremony, Rimando said he will intensify the counter-insurgency operations in the area.

He also urged the communities to support the government's campaign for peace and development, and the fight against terrorism.

The Duterte administration recently branded the New People's Army (NPA) rebels as terrorists, making them one of the main targets of the Army. – Rappler.com