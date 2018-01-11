The new routes include Pasig (city proper)-Makati, Imus-Makati, Malolos-North EDSA, NAIA-Cubao, and more

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is adding 22 point-to-point bus routes which should help make commuting easier.

In a Facebook post, the DOTr said the following routes are slated to be added this year:

Pasig (city proper)-Ortigas

Pasig (city proper)-Makati

Pasay-Makati

Las Piñas-Makati

Taguig (city proper)-Ortigas

Taguig (city proper)-Makati

Sucat-Lawton

Alabang-Lawton

Bacoor-Makati

Imus-Makati

Noveleta-Makati

Dasmariñas-Makati (via Daanghari)

Malolos-North EDSA

Bocaue/Santa Maria-North EDSA

Malabon/Navotas-Pasay (via R10)

NAIA-Alabang

NAIA-Sta Rosa, Laguna

NAIA-Cubao

NAIA-Ortigas

Clark-Malolos, Bulacan

Clark-Tarlac City, Tarlac

Clark-San Jose, Nueva Ecija

The premium point-to-point bus service plies direct routes to and from specific locations, and leaves on time, regardless of the number of passengers. (WATCH: The P2P bus ride experience)

Have you taken a trip on one of these premium buses? What are your thoughts on the expansion of the P2P bus service? Let us know in the comments. – Rappler.com