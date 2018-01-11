DOTr adding 22 point-to-point bus routes
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is adding 22 point-to-point bus routes which should help make commuting easier.
In a Facebook post, the DOTr said the following routes are slated to be added this year:
- Pasig (city proper)-Ortigas
- Pasig (city proper)-Makati
- Pasay-Makati
- Las Piñas-Makati
- Taguig (city proper)-Ortigas
- Taguig (city proper)-Makati
- Sucat-Lawton
- Alabang-Lawton
- Bacoor-Makati
- Imus-Makati
- Noveleta-Makati
- Dasmariñas-Makati (via Daanghari)
- Malolos-North EDSA
- Bocaue/Santa Maria-North EDSA
- Malabon/Navotas-Pasay (via R10)
- NAIA-Alabang
- NAIA-Sta Rosa, Laguna
- NAIA-Cubao
- NAIA-Ortigas
- Clark-Malolos, Bulacan
- Clark-Tarlac City, Tarlac
- Clark-San Jose, Nueva Ecija
The premium point-to-point bus service plies direct routes to and from specific locations, and leaves on time, regardless of the number of passengers. (WATCH: The P2P bus ride experience)
Have you taken a trip on one of these premium buses? What are your thoughts on the expansion of the P2P bus service? Let us know in the comments. – Rappler.com