President Rodrigo Duterte says he is 'in the thick of firing people,' indicating many more are set to be axed

Published 10:13 AM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In his continuing "purge" of corrupt government officials, President Rodrigo Duterte announced he will sack 3 "generals" and a chairman of a government office.

He revealed this in a speech during a Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) kick-off event in Manila on Thursday, January 12,

"I intend to fire another maybe 70 or 49 policemen and 3 generals for corruption," he said.

It was not clear whether the "70 or 49 policemen" are different from the 60 to 90 police personnel he said he would fire last December 17. Weeks later, the Philippine National Police said 67 cops would face sanctions by the end of January.

Duterte said he would also fire another chairman of a government agency.

"I am firing another chairman of an entity in government maybe this week and another set of policemen," he said on Thursday.

The President indicated that he would continuesacking many more government personnel as he said he was "in the thick" of a purge.

"In the next few days, this is really a purging regime. I think that I have been spending a lot of time just to clean up government," he told his audience.

Government executives recently fired by Duterte include Maritime Industry Authority administrator Marcial Amaro III, Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor chairman Terry Ridon and all other PCUP commissioners, Development Academy of the Philippines president Elba Cruz, Dangerous Drugs Board chairman Dionisio Santiago, and Budget Undersecretary Gertrudo de Leon.

A majority of these officials got the ax for going on alleged unnecessary trips abroad.

Malacañang said on Thursday that after his crackdown on presidential appointees, Duterte would work on the suspension of "corrupt" local government officials. – Rappler.com