The lawyer of former president Benigno Aquino III says his client's presence is not needed. Aquino's arraignment is tentatively reset to February 15.

Published 2:58 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former president Benigno Aquino III was a no-show at the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan for his scheduled arraignment for graft and usurpation of official functions over the botched Mamasapano operations of 2015.

Aquino's lawyer, Romeo Fernandez, told reporters at the Sandiganbayan on Friday, January 12, that they knew only of the hearing on a motion to quash they filed ahead of Friday.

"Dahil motion to quash lang (Because it is only a motion to quash), his presence is not required," Fernandez explained.

Based on the calendar of the Sandiganbayan's Fourth Division, Aquino was scheduled for both the hearing on the motion to quash and his arraignment.

Traditionally, defendants attend their scheduled arraignment even though this ends up being reset, as was the case with Aquino.

The Ombudsman prosecution is given 10 days to reply to Aquino's motion to quash. The arraignment was tentatively reset to February 15.

The case involves the Aquino administration's Oplan Exodus, which sought to neutralize terrorists Zulkifli bin Hir or Marwan and Abdul Basit Usman. While Marwan was killed during the operation, and months later Usman, missteps in the operation led to the death of 44 elite cops and 23 civilians. (READ: President Aquino and the ghosts of Mamasapano)

Aquino was chaged of graft and usurpation of official functions, even as the complainants composed of families of the elite cops killed during the botched police operations in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, in January 2015 appealed the charges before the Supreme Court.

The families of the so-called SAF 44 or the 44 Special Action Force troopers killed in Mamasapano, want Aquino charged for 44 counts of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Meanwhile, the arraignment of former vice president Jejomar Binay over graft in the alleged overpriced Makati City Parking Building was also reset. Binay was at the Sandiganbayan's Third Division for his scheduled arraignment.

"Eh pinapa-attend ako eh (I was asked to attend)," Binay said when asked why he was personally present at his hearing. – Rappler.com