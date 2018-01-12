The Commission on Electionis considering another postponement in Mindanao after Congress extended martial law in the island group to the end of 2018

Published 5:10 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold public hearings on the possible postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in Mindanao due to the extension of martial law in the island group.



President Rodrigo Duterte earlier moved the barangay and SK polls to May 14 this year, from the original schedule of October 23, 2017.

The Comelec is considering another postponement after Congress extended martial law in Mindanao to the end of 2018.

The public hearings on this will take place on the following dates and in the following venues:

January 22 in 700 Governor Camins Avenue, Zamboanga City

January 29 at Alnor Hotel and Convention Center, Alnor Commercial Center, Cotabato City

The Comelec is considering another public hearing in Cotabato City.

The Comelec explained that based on the Omnibus Election Code, it may "postpone elections in a particular location, after due notice and hearing therein, when the holding of free, orderly and honest elections should become impossible due to any serious cause such as violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, and other analogous causes of such nature." – Rappler.com