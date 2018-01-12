The Social Weather Stations finds that 39% disagree, 31% support, and 30% are undecided on President Rodrigo Duterte declaring a revolutionary government

Published 6:03 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More Filipinos disagree with the declaration of a revolutionary government over the Philippines, pollster group Social Weather Stations (SWS) announced on Friday, January 12.

The SWS asked: Kayo po ba ay...kung sakali pong magproklama si Pang. Rodrigo Duterte ng isang “Revolutionary Government”? (Are you... if ever Pres. Rodrigo Duterte proclaims a "Revolutionary Government?)

They would then show cards containing the following:

Lubos na sumasang-ayon (Strongly agree)

Medyo sumasang-ayon (Slightly agree)

Hindi tiyak kung sumasang-ayon o hindi (Undecided)

Medyo hindi sumasang-ayon (Slightly disagree)

Lubos na hindi sumasang-ayon (Strongly disagree)

They found that 39% disagreed, 31% agreed, and 30% were undecided on declaring Duterte's anti-'destabilization' provision over the country. This leaves a net agreement score of -8%.

SWS recorded the lowest net agreement rating in the Visayas (-17%), followed by Luzon (-16%), then the National Capital Region (-7%).

Only Mindanao had a positive tally, with a net rating of +16%. More Mindanaoans consistently approve the policies and ideas of President Rodrigo Duterte, a Mindanaoan himself. (READ: Understanding Duterte's decline in SWS, Pulse surveys)

Meanwhile, SWS found that more Filipinos with high education disagreed than those with low education. They registered a net agreement rating of -19% and -1 to -9% respectively.

Proclaiming a revolutionary government is one of the more ambitious ideas floated by Duterte in his speeches, frequently mentioning the measure should he see that the regular bureaucracy won't deliver his promises before he leaves the presidency in 2022.

His idea raked in thousands of supporters who held demonstrations during Bonifacio Day, 2017. A group has professed their commitment to him, should he call for the government overhaul. (WATCH: Declare revolutionary government, supporters urge Duterte)

SWS Director Gerardo "Jay" Sandoval explained that their field researchers did not explain to their interviewees what revolutionary government meant, as the Duterte administration itself had not given its own definition.

Critics were first to warn that the idea was unconstitutional, and described it as political suicide on one's own government.

The SWS conducted the study from December 6 to 18, 2017. – Rappler.com