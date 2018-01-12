Pollster group SWS finds that 48% of Filipinos think declaring a revolutionary government is allowed by the constitution

Published 6:47 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly Half of Filipinos said they believe declaring a revolutionary government is legal, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) found.

From a study they conducted from December 8 to 16, 2017, they recorded that 48% think that the provision is legal, 27% believe it's not, and 24% don't know. The study has a +-3% margin of error.

The SWS surveyed 1,200 and asked the question: Sa pagka-alam ninyo, maaari po bang magkaroon ng “Revolutionary Government” sa ilalim ng kasalakuyang Saligang Batas ng Pilipinas? Ito po ba ay...? (With your understanding, can there be a "Revolutionary Government" under the current Constitution? Is this...?)

They then would show cards containing the following:

Talagang maaari (Really possible)

Malamang na maaari (Highly possible)

Malamang na hindi maaari (Highly impossible)

Talagang hindi maaari (Really impossible)

Hindi alam kung maaari (Not sure)

More Filipinos in all regions believe that the provision is legal, with 58% in the National Capital Region, 48% in Mindanao, 47% in Balance Luzon, and 42% in the Visayas thinking that it is legal.

Half (50%) of Filipinos belonging to merged classes A, B, and C said they thought it was possible under the current Constitution. The same rate was recorded for class E (50%), while it was lower by 3% for Filipinos in class D (47%).

Among the educated, college graduates had the highest percentage who think proclaiming a revolutionary government is possible, standing at 54%.

The numbers drop slightly as the level of educational attainment goes down.

Some 50% from those who attended but have not graduated college, 46% from those who have not graduated high school, and 38% from those who have not graduated elementary school said they think to declare a revolutionary government is allowed by the Constitution.

The rest are undecided or said they do not believe it is allowed by the Constitution. – Rappler.com