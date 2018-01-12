Nearly half of Filipinos think declaring a revolutionary government is legal – SWS
MANILA, Philippines – Nearly Half of Filipinos said they believe declaring a revolutionary government is legal, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) found.
From a study they conducted from December 8 to 16, 2017, they recorded that 48% think that the provision is legal, 27% believe it's not, and 24% don't know. The study has a +-3% margin of error.
(READ: Can Duterte declare a revolutionary gov't? Here's what you need to know)
The SWS surveyed 1,200 and asked the question: Sa pagka-alam ninyo, maaari po bang magkaroon ng “Revolutionary Government” sa ilalim ng kasalakuyang Saligang Batas ng Pilipinas? Ito po ba ay...? (With your understanding, can there be a "Revolutionary Government" under the current Constitution? Is this...?)
They then would show cards containing the following:
- Talagang maaari (Really possible)
- Malamang na maaari (Highly possible)
- Malamang na hindi maaari (Highly impossible)
- Talagang hindi maaari (Really impossible)
- Hindi alam kung maaari (Not sure)
More Filipinos in all regions believe that the provision is legal, with 58% in the National Capital Region, 48% in Mindanao, 47% in Balance Luzon, and 42% in the Visayas thinking that it is legal.
Half (50%) of Filipinos belonging to merged classes A, B, and C said they thought it was possible under the current Constitution. The same rate was recorded for class E (50%), while it was lower by 3% for Filipinos in class D (47%).
Among the educated, college graduates had the highest percentage who think proclaiming a revolutionary government is possible, standing at 54%.
The numbers drop slightly as the level of educational attainment goes down.
Some 50% from those who attended but have not graduated college, 46% from those who have not graduated high school, and 38% from those who have not graduated elementary school said they think to declare a revolutionary government is allowed by the Constitution.
The rest are undecided or said they do not believe it is allowed by the Constitution. – Rappler.com