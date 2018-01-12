Among the dangerous drugs seized are 2,422 pieces of Valium Diazepam, 3 amber glass vials of Ketamine Hydrochloride, and 10 pieces of Fentanyl Citrate

Published 9:15 PM, January 12, 2018

PAMPANGA, Philippines – To enforce Republic Act 9165 – the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 – law enforcers worked to clear both the streets and legitimate business establishments like pharmacies of dangerous drugs.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Regional Office III raided 4 drug stores in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on Thursday, January 11, and seized P500,000 in psychotropic and narcotic drugs.

In a press conference at the PDEA regional office in the City of San Fernando here on Friday, January 12, Joseph Ladip, the agency’s regional director, said the drugs they confiscated are being used by drug dependents as replacement for illegal drugs like shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride.

“These dangerous drugs are the new choice of drugs of poly-drug users because of its cheaper price," Ladip explained. The effects of these drugs also last longer than shabu, marijuana and other illicit drugs.

PDEA-3 operatives served search warrants to Duran Drug Store, Twin Pharmacy, Maru Drug Store, and Shen Mica Drug Store, all located along Mabini Street in Cabanatuan City.

Seized from the 4 drug stores were the following:

48 pieces of Nalbin Ampoule

2,422 pieces of Valium Diazepam

2,338 pieces of Rivotil Clonazepam

1,175 pieces of Stilmox Zolpidem

71 pieces of Valium Diazepam Ampoules

98 pieces of Avamigram

4 pieces amber glass Ampoule Ephedrine

3 pieces of amber glass vial of Ketamine Hydrochloride

10 pieces clear glass of Fentanyl Citrate.

Employees of the raided drug stores were brought to the PDEA-3 headquarters here for investigation and may face charges for violation of sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 for dispensation and possession of dangerous drugs.

Ladip said that while psychotropic and narcotic drugs can be used and purchased for legitimate purposes, these are still considered dangerous drugs.

He cited as an example drugs like Valium and Nalbuphine Hydrochloride “which directly acts on the central nervous system to relieve pain in moderate amount and excessive use will lead to drug dependents and drug abuse.”

Joyce Lacson, PDEA3 regulation officer, said that psychotropic drugs are considered dangerous drugs because of their hypnotic effect. She said that these being used for medical purposes but are subject to abuse if they are not properly administered and monitored by medical practitioners.

“These are available in drug stores but not all drug stores are allowed to sell these drugs. They need to get license from PDEA in order to sell these drugs,” she said.

Section 3, paragraph (j) of RA 9165 states that all listed drugs under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, as amended by the 1972 Protocol, and in the 1971 Single Convention on Psychotropic Substances are dangerous drugs.

The Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 is an international treaty that prohibits production and supply of narcotic drugs and of drugs with similar effects except for medical treatment and research approved by governmental laws.

The Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971, on the other hand, is a United Nations treaty that controls psychoactive drugs that were not ban by the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs such as amphetamine-type stimulants, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, and psychedelics.

The list of drugs under the two international treaties can be found here. – Rappler.com