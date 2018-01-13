The MRT-7 Project Traffic Management Task Force urges motorists to avoid specific areas and take alternative routes

Published 8:00 AM, January 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The installation of rail tracks and other construction activities for the MRT-7 will start on Monday, January 15, and are expected to cause heavy traffic in parts of Quezon City.

In an advisory on Friday, January 12, the MRT-7 Project Traffic Management Task Force urged motorists to avoid specific areas and take alternative routes.

With the installation of the rail track toward the Quezon Memorial Circle (QMC) Station, the working area will occupy two lanes at the center of North Avenue. Only 3 lanes going to QMC and 2 lanes going to EDSA will remain passable for motorists.

Along Commonwealth Avenue, heavy traffic will continue, given the ongoing construction work on the westbound and eastbound sides of the Don Antonio and Batasan stations.

Later in the first quarter, work on the University Avenue, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, and Regalado stations will also start.

Also in January, rail tracks along Quirino Highway in Caloocan City will be installed.

The traffic management task force was created when the MRT-7 construction started in 2016.

Composed of representatives from the Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the host local government units, SMC Mass Rail Transit 7 Incorporated, and EEI Corporation, the task force creates and implements plans to mitigate the construction activities’ effects on traffic. – Rappler.com