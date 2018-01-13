Published 10:07 AM, January 13, 2018
Updated 10:07 AM, January 13, 2018
FLEEING DANGER. A farmer carries his harvest from his vegetable field as Mount Sinabung spews thick smoke in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on January 6, 2018. Photo by Ivan Damanik/AFP
CHIMPING. Macaque monkeys look at a photographer's camera at the Wulongkou Nature Reserve in Jiyuan in China on January 6, 2018. AFP Photo
17TH YEAR. Participants in the annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' wait for a New York train on January 7, 2018. The event, which started in 2002, urges subway riders to dress in normal winter clothes without pants while keeping a straight face. Photo by Timothy Clary/AFP
ON THE DECLINE. Burqa-clad women walk in the old part of Herat, Afghanistan, on January 9, 2018. The wearing of the burqa or chadri was a rarity until the Taliban took power and required all women to wear them in public. The current regime has dropped the requirement but local feudal lords still enforce it particularly in southern region. Photo by Hoshang Hashimi/AFP
SHORT CUT. Teenager Luc makes a backflip on skis in the small resort of Zinal on January 9, 2018, after heavy snowfall cut off many villages and resorts across the Alps, trapping some 13,000 tourists at Zermatt, one of Switzerland's most popular ski stations. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
DISASTER. Mud fills the interior of a car destroyed in a rain-driven mudslide in a neighborhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank, California, on January 9, 2018. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP
DUNGAW. The carriage of the Black Nazarene stops briefly along Pasaje del Carmen for the traditional Dungaw, where the image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is brought out of San Sebastian Church to 'view' the carriage symbolizing the moment where the suffering Jesus meets the Virgin Mother on his way to the crucifixion. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
WAITING FOR THE POPE. A female member of Italy's Guardia di Finanza police adjusts her hat during Pope Francis' weekly general audience at the Paul VI hall on January 10, 2018, at the Vatican. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
DUNE RACE. Ford's Czech driver Martin Prokop and co-driver Jan Tomanek (L) and Mini's Finnish driver Mikko Hirvonen and German co-driver Andreas Schulz ride through the dunes of Tanaca during the 2018 Dakar Rally Stage 5 between San Juan De Marcona and Arequipa in Peru on January 10, 2018. Photo by Franck Fife/Rappler
AUSTERITY PROTEST. Tunisian protestors throw stones towards security forces in Tunis' Djebel Lahmer district early on January 10, 2018, after price hikes ignited protests in the North African country. Photo by Sofiene Hamdaqui/AFP
PRO-ABORTION. A protester tapes her lips during an anti-government demonstration on January 10, 2018, outside the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland. The parliament, which is controlled by the conservative Law and Justice party, is due to begin discussing two competing draft laws: one that aims to liberalize the law and another that seeks to ban abortion when the fetus is deformed. Photo by Wojtek Radwanski/AFP
ANTI-TORTURE. Activists protest the Guantanamo Bay detention camp during a rally in Lafayette Square outside the White House January 11, 2018, in Washington, DC. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP
HONORARY JERSEY. President Rodrigo Duterte and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez receive jerseys from Phil Younghusband of the Davao Aguilas football team at the New Tagum City Hall in Davao del Norte on January 12, 2018. Malacanang Photo
–Rappler.com