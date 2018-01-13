Authorities say two motorized boats capsized in Caramoan, Camarines Sur, due to rough seas

Published 10:40 AM, January 13, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – State weather bureau PAGASA on Saturday, January 13, warned Bicol officials, disaster responders, and the public to be on guard for more possible flooding and landslides as the region will experience torrential rains brought by the tail end of the cold front here.

For several weeks now, the Bicol region has experienced heavy rainfall, causing massive flooding in areas in at least two provinces.

PAGASA said issued an advisory that there will be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across the region including Northern Samar.

Meanwhile, two motorized boats capsized in Caramoan, Camarines Sur, due to rough seas on Friday, January 12,

Maria Luisa Calubaquid, Philippine National Police regional spokesperson, said that each motorized boat manned by two persons sailed together from Barangay Parobcan, Presentacion, headed to Barangay Gata, Caramoan, but upon reaching Langkipaw in Barangay Ilawod, both boats capsized due to rough waters.

Calubaquid said one passenger, identified as Lito Barwel, was still missing. The passengers were all residents of Sitio Pawikan, Barangay Gata in Caramoan. – Rappler.com