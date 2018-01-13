Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez marks his 60th birthday in grand style

Published 11:55 AM, January 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's top officials gathered in Tagum City on Friday, January 12, to celebrate the 60th birthday of Speaker and PDP-Laban Secretary General Pantaleon Alvarez.

Among his guests? No less than President Rodrigo Duterte, former mayor of nearby Davao City, who had a special birthday wish for the celebrant.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua was also among Alvarez's guests to the party, the culmination of a days-long celebration in Tagum City.

Russian Ambassador Igor Khovaev also headed to Tagum to celebrate with Alvarez.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, whom Alvarez had publicly criticized days ago, also attended the party. He was seated on the same table as the birthday boy and Duterte. (READ: Pimentel denies factions in PDP-Laban amid word war with Alvarez)

TV personality Boy Abunda was in the party as well, for a one-on-one interview with Alvarez.

Members of the House shared pictures from the party on social media as well.

Alvarez's official Instagram account also shared this video for the Speaker's birthday:

– Rappler.com