PAGASA North Luzon weather specialist Romy Ganal says the temperature in the usually warm city dipped to 17.8 degrees Celsius around 5 am on Saturday, January 13

Published 11:48 AM, January 13, 2018

CAGAYAN, Philippines – Residents of Tuguegarao City who are used to warm weather woke up to a chilly morning on Saturday, January 13, as the city recorded its lowest temperature, so far, in 2018.

In a phone interview, PAGASA North Luzon weather specialist Romy Ganal said the temperature in the city dipped to 17.8 degrees Celsius around 5 am on Saturday.

Ganal said the cold temperature being experienced in different Cagayan towns are caused by the surge of cold winds of the northeast monsoon, locally known as Amihan.

He said the cold temperature is expected until Monday, January 15, before a high pressure area will affect northernpart of Luzon from Tuesday to Friday next week, January 16 to January 19.

Ganal, however, pointed out that the effects of the northeast monsoon will continue to be felt until February.

"Expected po natin na normal Amihan peak is January to February, so asahan po natin ang malamig na panahon hanggang next month (The normal Amihan peak is expected from January to February, so the cold weather will persist until next month)," Ganal said.

Cold weather is an unusual break for the city every year. After all, it is dubbed the "hottest city" in the Philippines due to scorching heat during dry season.

Tuguegarao hit 42.2ºC on August 19, 1912 and May 11, 1969, the hottest temperature ever recorded in the country's history. – Rappler.com