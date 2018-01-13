The City Disaster Risk Reduction Office says heavy rains caused neck-deep floods in some villages in Victorias City

Published 11:20 AM, January 13, 2018

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The heavy downpour early Friday, January 12, triggered floods and landslide in some localities here.

Local authorities said more than 3,000 families were affected in Victorias City, and about 80 in Talisay City, while a landslide was reported in Silay City.

In Victorias, Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca ordered the suspension of classes in all levels on Friday, as water levels rose in 17 of its 26 barangays.

Palanca also convened the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council with various stakeholders to prepare the residents for evacuation.

The mayor ordered the evacuation of residents in low-lying areas and danger zones.

City Disaster Risk Reduction Officer Rodolfo Reiterado said the heavy rains caused neck-deep floods in some of the barangays, which prompted more than 1,400 families to evacuate.

The affected families took a respite at the barangay halls and schools, he added.

Reiterado said about 3,000 families, or 18,000 individuals, were affected by the floods. It also destroyed 3 houses.

He said some of the families had returned to their homes late Friday as the flood waters had subsided.

Reiterado said the city government gave assistance to the affected families, while the damage assessment is still ongoing.

In Talisay, 78 families were affected by the floods. It also damaged a house at Barangay Zone 12.

The water level went up in Matab-ang Bridge and Minulu-an Bridge, triggering floods.

The heavy downpour also caused a landslide in Hacienda Hilado in Barangay Guimbala-on, Silay City.

Zeaphard Gerhart Caelian, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Division, said the area was impassable early Friday but was cleared by afternoon.

Citing the report of the local disaster office, he said “the length of the eroded soil covered approximately two dump trucks long with levels reaching from the knees up to the chest area in height."

Caelian said the heavy downpour was caused by the northeast monsoon affecting northern and central Luzon and the tail end of a cold front affecting eastern section of southern Luzon. – Rappler.com