The Miascor employees, who had been terminated, have admitted that they pilfered the luggage of a returning overseas Filipino worker in their office at the Clark International Airport

Published 2:41 PM, January 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Six employees of a ground handing firm at the Clark International Airport have been charged with theft in connection to a pilferage incident at the airport this week.

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) filed criminal charges against the employees of Miascor before the Prosecutor's Office on Friday, January 12.

The CIAC said in a statement that Miascor filed separate charges of qualified theft against the suspects who had been terminated.

Miascor president Herman Reyes said Miascor served notices of termination to the passenger service agents, who admitted that they pilfered the baggages of Jovenil dela Cruz, an overseas Filipino worker.

CIAC said the investigation showed that the baggages of Dela Cruz were looted inside the Miascor office at the airport terminal. Miascor compensated Dela Cruz for the lost items, amounting to P82,824.00.

CIAC acting president and CEO Alexander Cauguiran said the filing of criminal charges against the 6 workers should serve as a “warning.”

Miascor is the ground handler under contract with airlines that service flights in Clark and handle baggages of passengers.

Dela Cruz’s plight first came to the attention of netizens after he posted a video on Facebook, where he complained about his pilfered luggage. – Rappler.com