The collapse is due to continuous heavy rain in the city

Published 10:45 AM, January 14, 2018

TACLOBAN CITY, Philippines – Four people died after a wall collapsed on Saturday, January 13, due to continuous heavy rain in Tacloban City.

The wall, measuring 3.6 meters (12 feet) high and 40 meters long, was the property wall of a certain Jason Co.

One of the 4 casualties has been identified as Delia Carson, 64, whose body was retrieved early Sunday, January 14, according to Barangay Chairman Regina Belarmino of Barangay 43B Quarry, Tacloban.

Chief Insp Rex Cantilep, chief of police community relations of the Tacloban City police, told Rappler that retrieval operation are still ongoing to recover the bodies of Shery Jane Amancio, Alex Amancio, and their daughter Zaide Hernandez, believed to have been trapped inside their house.

Police, military, and city rescue teams are having a hard time retrieving the dead bodies in the area because of the continuous heavy rains in the city.

City disaster management officer Brando Bernadas told Rappler that 17 families near the area of the incident have been forced to evacuate.

As of now, the displaced families are now temporarily housed at the barangay hall and at the Eastern Visayas State University, Belarmino said. She is also appealing to other residents in their barangay to go to safer areas. – Rappler.com